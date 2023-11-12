Israel offers to evacuate babies from main Gaza hospital amid fierce fighting

Hamas denies using hospitals this way. Medical staff say patients could die if they are moved and Palestinian officials say Israeli fire makes it dangerous for others to leave.

Israeli Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter called the evacuations "Gaza's Nakba" - a reference to mass dispossessions of Palestinians after Israel was founded in 1948.

"Operationally there's no way to conduct a war the way the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) wants to conduct it inside Gaza territories," Dichter said. "I don't know how it will end."

'TOTALLY A WAR ZONE'

Ahmed al-Mokhallalati, a senior plastic surgeon at Al Shifa, told Reuters there had been continuous bombardment for more than 24 hours. He said most hospital staff and people sheltering there had left, but 500 patients remained.

"It's totally a war zone. It's a totally scary atmosphere here in the hospital," he said.

The military wing of Hamas ally Islamic Jihad, the Al-Quds Brigades, said it was "engaged in violent clashes in the vicinity of Al Shifa Medical Complex, Al Nasr neighbourhood, and Al Shati camp in Gaza."

Al Nasr is home to several major hospitals.

Israel said earlier it had killed what it called a Hamas "terrorist" who it said had prevented the evacuation of another hospital in the north, which Palestinian officials have said is out of service and surrounded by tanks.

It said Ahmed Siam was killed along with other militants while hiding in the Al Buraq school. Palestinian officials told Reuters on Friday at least 25 Palestinians had been killed in an Israeli strike at the school, which was packed with evacuees.

In London, at least 300,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched and police arrested over 120 people as they sought to stop far-right counter-protesters ambushing the rally. Over 20,000 people joined a pro-Palestinian rally in Brussels.

Meeting in Saudi Arabia, Muslim and Arab countries called for an immediate end to military operations in Gaza, rejecting Israel's justification of self-defence. A communique issued at the summit urged the International Criminal Court to investigate "war crimes and crimes against humanity that Israel is committing."