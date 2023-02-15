Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD

Doctors in a Turkish field hospital in the southern city of Iskenderun said they are treating increasing numbers of patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and panic attacks after last week's earthquake.

"Initially the patients ... were those who sustained injuries under the rubble... now more of the patients are coming with post-traumatic stress disorder, following all the shock that they've gone through during the earthquake and what they have seen," said Indian Army Major Beena Tiwari.

Many people were coming with panic attacks, she added.

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeds 37,000, and the earthquake and its aftershock has destroyed whole cities in both countries, leaving survivors homeless in the bitter cold, with many struggling to find shelter and basic sanitation.

The extent of the trauma survivors have experienced is enormous. Some have been pulled from the rubble after hours in the cold and darkness to discover family members have died or are missing, and the busy neighbourhoods where they lived have been reduced to mounds of shattered concrete.

Tiwari is part of a team of almost 100 experts from India who established a field hospital to treat survivors of the earthquake, one of the worst in Turkey's modern history, after a local hospital was destroyed.