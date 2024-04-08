    বাংলা

    Drone footage shows a lively Gaza turned to wasteland since war began

    Footage showed how Palestinians lived in calmer days in the Gaza Strip, one of the most densely populated areas on earth

    Published : 8 April 2024, 02:37 PM
    Drone footage of Gaza over the six months of warfare between Israel and Hamas shows how the once vibrant Palestinian enclave has been transformed into a vast wasteland of rubble and twisted steel by Israeli bombardment.

    During normal days, Palestinians used to be able to stand on their buildings' balconies and take in a view of the Mediterranean Sea.

    Those structures have vanished, footage from Reuters and other sources shows, crushed into piles of cement and debris.

    Residents have been forced to wander Gaza seeking shelter from an Israeli offensive designed to destroy its arch enemy Hamas.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the campaign will not stop until Hamas is eliminated, so the bombardment and destruction is expected to continue.

    Palestinians drove their cars along a calm street with tall trees separating traffic as far as the eye could see. Footage taken later shows a nearby street with one demolished building after another. One person could be seen walking in the smashed cement of a ghost town.

    The conflict began when Hamas, which runs Gaza, burst into Israel on Oct. 7, killed 1,200 people and dragged more than 200 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

    Israel responded with a relentless bombardment of the enclave that has killed more than 33,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

    As Palestinians endure the bombing and try to cope with a humanitarian crisis, they think back to some of the places in the Reuters drone footage, like a peaceful alleyway where a teenager speeds along on his bicycle.

    The footage also showed a white mosque with a green courtyard overlooking the sea. Fast forward six months and footage will show many destroyed mosques in Gaza.

    In another part of Gaza, cars work their way through a roundabout in pre-war footage. Barely traces of it can be seen now.

