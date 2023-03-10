    বাংলা

    Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, re-open embassies

    After talks in Beijing, the two Middle-Eastern nations agreed to re-open embassies, the Iranian media reported

    Reuters
    Published : 10 March 2023, 12:20 PM
    Updated : 10 March 2023, 12:20 PM

    Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after a seven-year diplomatic rupture which has fuelled tensions in the Gulf and deepened conflicts from Yemen to Syria.

    The agreement was reached after talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers.

    "As a result of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies...within two months," Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

    Iranian and Saudi media said a statement by the two countries emphasised respect for sovereignty and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

    Saudi Arabia's state news agency said they also agreed to activate a security cooperation agreement signed in 2001, as well as another earlier accord on trade, economy and investment.

    Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, who signed the agreement with Saudi Arabia's national security adviser, Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, praised China for its role in the rapprochement, Iran's Nour News reported. Both Saudi Arabia and Iran thanked Iraq and Oman for hosting talks in 2021 and 2022.

    China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The two leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East have been at odds for years, and backed opposite sides in proxy wars from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

    Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.

    A senior Iranian security official said Friday's agreement had been endorsed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

    "That is why Shamkhani travelled to China as the supreme leader’s representative,” the official told Reuters. “The establishment wanted to show that the top authority in Iran backed this decision.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives US President Joe Biden at Al Salman Palace upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022.
    Security drives US, Saudi efforts to overcome tensions
    The US-Gulf talks this week showed both sides want to move forward and especially on an institutional level, according to two diplomats
    Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud attends a news conference at the Arab Gulf Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 9, 2022.
    Saudi foreign minister: 'All bets off' if Iran gets nuclear weapon
    Indirect US-Iranian talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact between global powers and Iran, which Washington exited in 2018, stalled in September
    Credit: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Dec 8, 2022.
    Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit
    The Chinese president said Beijing would continue to import large quantities of oil from Gulf Arab countries and expand imports of liquefied natural gas
    Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 7, 2022. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via
    Saudi signs Huawei deal
    King Salman signs a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Xi

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher