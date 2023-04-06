In Middle East, once improbable ententes set new tone

UAE-IRAN

The United Arab Emirates, also driven by economic interests that hinge on its reputation as a safe business haven, moved to engage with Tehran in 2019, upgrading diplomatic ties in August. Iran has appointed an ambassador to the UAE for the first time since 2016.

TURKEY-SAUDI ARABIA, EGYPT, UAE

Ties soured between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates after the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011, when Turkey backed Islamists who were challenging Arab autocrats for power.

Ankara's ties with Riyadh worsened in 2018 when a Saudi hit squad killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the "highest levels" of the Saudi government of giving the orders.

Turkey launched a charm offensive in 2021, resulting in state visits and investment deals at time of deep crisis for the Turkish economy. Saudi Arabia in March agreed to deposit $5 billion at the Turkish central bank.

Ties are also improving between Egypt and Turkey, which opposed the Egyptian army-led ouster of President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013. On Mar 18, Turkey's foreign minister visited Cairo for the first time in a decade.

The better ties have been evident in Libya, where Turkey backs the Tripoli government while Egypt and the UAE support eastern factions. Warmer relations have made it easier for warring Libyan parties to stick with a ceasefire, diplomats say.

QATAR-UAE, EGYPT, SAUDI ARABIA

Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia severed relations with Qatar in 2017 over accusations of Qatari support for terrorism - a broad allusion to Islamist movements, a charge Doha denied.

Saudi Arabia took the lead in rebuilding ties in 2021, declaring an end to the boycott of Qatar. Riyadh and Cairo have appointed ambassadors, while Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to do so. All but Bahrain have restored travel and trade links.

ISRAEL-UAE, BAHRAIN, MOROCCO AND SUDAN

Israeli ties with the Arab world broadened significantly in 2020 thanks to the US-brokered "Abraham Accords". The UAE and Bahrain were first to normalise ties, driven by mutual concern over Iran, followed by Morocco.

Sudan and Israel announced in February they had finalised a deal normalising ties, with the signing due to follow a transfer of power from the military to a civilian government in Khartoum.

Israel has hoped for normalisation with Saudi Arabia too.