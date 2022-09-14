Lebanon in crisis: Emergency numbers and suicide hotlines falter

Once among the best in the Middle East, Lebanon's medical system is crumbling as hospitals and surgeries struggle to cope with departing staff on top of financial troubles and shortages.

Many Lebanese are struggling with depression and burnout, but therapy is out of reach of most as incomes shrink, according to mental health practitioners.

"It is a critical phase and we need to help as many people as we can," Atwi said, adding that more suicidal callers are asking operators to phone them back so they can talk for free.

"But now, with the constant disruptions, we can't receive calls or call people back."

Five-fold prices hikes - introduced in July to allow Ogero to import fuel - are making phone calls unaffordable for many.

A 16GB phone card now costs 220,000 LBP (about $6 on the parallel market rates), up from 40,000 (about $1 on the parallel market rates) in August.

NO INTERNET, NO WORK

Costly phone and internet services are not just hurting those who need to call an ambulance or suicide hotline. It is also making it impossible for many Lebanese to earn a living.

Rana Khalil, 24, a freelance copywriter in Beirut's suburbs, switched to hotspotting from her mobile phone to connect her laptop to the internet after July's price hike made broadband unaffordable.

"I have to allot my scraps of cash to pay for an internet service that is not only unreliable and inconsistent, but jumps wildly in price," she said, adding that the stress and high cost of data were sapping her motivation even to do any work.

"What is left of my salary can barely cover my rent. I'm afraid I will wake up one day and have the internet cut off completely. Then I would be left with no internet, no work, and eventually no shelter."

The situation is even worse for an estimated 230,000 people who rely on Lebanon's ageing 2G network, many of whom are rural residents and seniors with limited technological knowledge, according to Abed Kataya of SMEX, a digital rights group.