Bomb blast kills several people at shrine near Syrian capital

A bomb planted in a vehicle exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, killing several people and wounding others, Syrian state media reported.

A reporter for Syrian state television said a preliminary death toll indicated as many as six people may have died. The station broadcast footage of the charred front of a car.

One resident said he heard a loud blast around 5:30 pm (1430 GMT), after which security forces sealed off the area.