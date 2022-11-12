Iranians protest in southeast flashpoint, mark 'Bloody Friday'





A group of countries led by Germany and Iceland requested a debate on the "deteriorating" situation in Iran at the UN top human rights body later this month, a document showed.



GRIEVANCES, TRIALS



The government, which has blamed Amini's death on preexisting medical problems, has said the protests are fomented by Iran’s foreign enemies including the United States, and has vowed to reestablish order.



It accuses armed separatists of perpetrating violence and seeking to destabilise the Islamic Republic.



Some of the worst unrest has been in areas home to minority ethnic groups with long-standing grievances against the state, including the Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdish regions.



Sistan-Baluchistan, near Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, is home to a Baluch minority estimated to number up to 2 million people. They have faced discrimination and repression for decades, according to human rights groups. Iran denies that.



The region is one of the country’s poorest and has been a hotbed of tension where Iranian security forces have been attacked by Baluch militants.

The activist HRANA news agency said 330 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Thursday, including 50 minors. Thirty-nine members of the security forces had also been killed, while nearly 15,100 people have been arrested, it said.



Iran's hardline judiciary will hold public trials of about 1,000 people indicted for unrest in Tehran, a semi-official news agency said on Oct 31.



They were accused of acts of sabotage, assaulting or killing members of the security forces or setting fire to public property.



