Fire, gunshots at Tehran jail holding political prisoners, dual nationals

Early on Sunday, IRNA carried a video it said showed prison areas damaged by fire. Firemen were seen dousing the debris with water, apparently to prevent the blaze from re-igniting.

The prison mostly holds detainees facing security charges, including Iranians with dual nationality. It has long been criticised by Western rights groups and was blacklisted by the US government in 2018 for "serious human rights abuses".

Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American imprisoned for nearly seven years on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington as baseless, returned to Evin on Wednesday after being granted a brief furlough, his lawyer said.

Other US citizens held in Evin include environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who also has British nationality, and businessman Emad Shargi, according to human rights lawyer Saeid Dehghan.

He added that several other dual nationals are held at Evin, including French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah and Iranian-Swedish Ahmadreza Djalali, a disaster medicine doctor.

Asked about the prison fire, US President Joe Biden told reporters during a campaign trip to Portland, Oregon: "The Iranian government is so oppressive."

He said he was surprised by "the courage of people and women taking (to) the street" in the recent protests and had enormous respect for them. "It's been really amazing," he added. "They're not a good group, in the government."

US State Department Spokesman Ned Price tweeted, "we are following reports from Evin Prison with urgency. We are in contact with the Swiss as our protecting power. Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately."

Human Rights Watch has accused authorities at the prison of using threats of torture and of indefinite imprisonment, as well as lengthy interrogations and denial of medical care for detainees.

"No security (political) prisoner was involved in today's clash between prisoners, and basically the ward for security prisoners is separate and far from the wards for thieves and those convicted of financial crimes," an unnamed official told the Tasnim news agency.