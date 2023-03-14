Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines

Boeing Co is expected to sell nearly 80 787 Dreamliner airplanes to two Saudi Arabian airlines, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday.

An announcement of the plan reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal is expected as soon as Tuesday, and the list prices for 78 planes would total nearly $37 billion. Airlines typically get undisclosed discounts when buying airplanes.

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and new national airline Riyadh Air will both be acquiring Boeing 787s, the source said. The airlines are expected to buy a total of 78 787s split between the two buyers and have options to buy another 43, the source said.