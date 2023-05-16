Erdogan's strong showing signals ‘business as usual' for Mideast

While some Kurdish groups still see Erdogan as an implacable foe, most Middle East governments have come to regard the Turkish leader as part of an acceptable status quo in a tumultuous region.

"Gulf countries prefer continuity over change ... the person we know is better than the person we don't know," said Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a political commentator in the UAE.

Erdogan fell out with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt over his backing of Islamists after the Arab Spring. But with the revolts mostly over and the Muslim Brotherhood weakened around the region, they largely patched up their quarrel.

He repaired relations with the UAE in 2021 and with Riyadh last year, securing investment and economic help in return.

That conciliatory approach has also helped cool the conflict in Libya, where the UAE and Egypt had backed eastern forces against a Tripoli government supported by Turkey. In the uneasy peace since its troops ended an eastern assault in 2020, Ankara now has ties across the old front lines.

"It's business as usual (after the election) and Turkey will remain the influential power that everyone looks to work with," said Tarek Megerisi, a Libya expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations.