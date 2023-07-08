    বাংলা

    One officer killed in attack on a police station in restive Iran province

    Two attackers detonated their explosive belts in Zahedan, located in one of Iran's poorest provinces and a major drug trafficking route

    Reuters
    Published : 8 July 2023, 08:13 AM
    Updated : 8 July 2023, 08:13 AM

    At least one policeman was killed as unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers attacked a police station in Iran's restive southeast on Saturday, Iranian state media reported.

    The official news agency IRNA quoted a prosecutor in Zahedan, capital of the Sistan-Baluchistan province, as saying that shooting continued at the police station.

    State television said two attackers had detonated their explosive belts entrance of the station and a third had gone inside. "It is said that one or two policemen have been martyred," a TV correspondent said.

    Alireza Marhemati, a top provincial security official, denied suicide bombers were involved. "They used grenades to enter and it was not a suicide operation," he told state TV.

    Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is one of Iran's poorest provinces and a major drug trafficking route. It has seen repeated killings by security forces in recent years.

    Human rights groups say the Baluch minority, estimated to number up to 2 million people, has faced discrimination and repression for decades.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, Mar 1, 2021. REUTERS
    Iran hangs two men over deadly shrine attack
    The two are hanged at dawn in the southern city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reports
    The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, Mar 1, 2021. REUTERS
    Iran's hardline rulers see missile systems as vital deterrent
    Iran says its ballistic missiles are an important deterrent and retaliatory force against the US, Israel and other potential regional targets
    The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at the IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 24, 2021.
    IAEA resolves nuclear issues with Iran
    The agency’s alleged case regarding the findings of uranium particles with 83.7 purity has also been closed
    The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021.
    Iran executed more than 200 people this year: UN
    A UN human rights office spokesperson described the executions as "abominable" and called for them to halt

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan