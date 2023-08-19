Suspected Palestinian gunmen kill two Israelis in West Bank

A suspected Palestinian shooting attack killed two Israelis in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

Israel's Army Radio said the two men were shot dead at a car-wash in or near the Palestinian village of Huwara, the scene of previous deadly attacks on Israelis and retribution rampages by Jewish settlers including on that village.

The Israeli military said it was searching the area for the assailants and had set up blockades in the vicinity of the attack. Israel's ambulance service confirmed two people had died in the shooting.