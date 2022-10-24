Syrian refugees cling on in Turkey, Lebanon as fears over coerced returns grow

However, "Syria is not safe for returns," said the global rights group's Syria researcher Diana Semaan. It found that past returnees had been subject to rights violations including detention, torture, rape and forced disappearance.

General Security did not respond to requests for comment.

But Semaan said it was unlikely that refugees indicating they wanted to return had accurate information on security and service provision in their hometowns.

Manal's home province Deir Ezzor, Syria's easternmost, has like much of the country been carved into slices by the warring parties.

Islamist militants carry out hit-and-run attacks there, while U.S.-backed Kurds control some areas and government-aligned militias others.

Manal lost her two sons to an air strike there several years ago. She fled to Lebanon with her two daughters and earns a little over $2 a day sorting scrapwood to sell for bonfires.

"It's easier to live this humiliating life than lose more people from my life. I'm not ready to lose my girls in the war,” she said.

'TERRIFIED TO GO OUT'

In Turkey, meanwhile, advocacy group Human Rights Watch on Monday accused authorities of arbitrarily detaining and deporting hundreds of Syrian refugees this year, in violation of the non-refoulement principle of not forcing asylum seekers back to a country where they may be persecuted.

It said Turkish authorities had arrested Syrians in streets, homes and workplaces, then beaten them, pushed them to sign documents claiming they were voluntarily returning, and forced them into Syria at gunpoint.

Some were from government-held zones but were pushed into rebel-held areas where clashes broke out this month.

Turkey's interior ministry declined to comment.

The head of its Presidency for Migration Management, Savas Unlu told HRW their allegations were "baseless" and that Turkey complied with international migration law.

HRW researcher Nadia Hardman said that Syrian refugees in Turkey were now "terrified to go out – men in particular. They say that fear of running into checkpoints reminds them of Syria."

Muhanad, a 30-year-old Syrian living in Turkey, was detained for just under a week after authorities found him in a province other than the one where he registered for protected status.

After threatening to deport him to government-held parts of Syria, where he is wanted, authorities dumped him and three dozen other Syrians at a junkyard hours away from their homes.