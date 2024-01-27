ICJ ruling: Key takeaways from the court decision in Israel genocide case

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel on Friday to take action to prevent acts of genocide as it wages war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip but stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The top United Nations court for handling disputes between states was ruling in a case brought by South Africa.

Here are key takeaways from the decision.

WHAT DID THE COURT RULE?

The court ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts in Gaza.

"At least some of the acts and omissions alleged by South Africa to have been committed by Israel in Gaza appear to be capable of falling within the provisions of the (Genocide) Convention," the judges said.