US criticises Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

KEREM SHALOM BORDER CROSSING TO OPEN



In a development that should help smooth the way for more humanitarian aid to reach besieged Gazans short of basic needs, Israel agreed at the request of the United States to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing for the screening and inspection of trucks and their cargo, a US official said on Thursday.



Egypt, along with the United Nations, has been lobbying Israel to speed up an inspection process, which requires the vehicles to drive to Egypt's border with Israel before looping back to Rafah. The number of trucks crossing daily has dropped to fewer than 100, from nearly 200 during a Nov 24-Dec 1 truce, according to the United Nations.



The humanitarian pause also allowed for the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for prisoners being freed from Israeli jails.