Looped in 'line by line', Hezbollah shows pragmatic side in Lebanon-Israel deal

Though Hezbollah says it does not fear war with Israel, the group has also said it does not seek one with a formidable foe which staged major invasions of Lebanon in 1978 and 1982.

Lebanon took years to rebuild from the last war in 2006 - much of the bill paid by Gulf Arabs who have since shunned Beirut because of Hezbollah's sway. And while Tehran's support remains strong, Western sanctions have squeezed the amount of cash Iran can send the group.

'HAVOC' OR PRAGMATISM

An offshore energy discovery - while not enough on its own to resolve Lebanon's deep economic problems - would be a major boon, providing badly needed hard currency and possibly one day easing crippling blackouts.

Two Hezbollah lawmakers said the group was open to the idea of a deal as a pathway to alleviate some of Lebanon’s economic woes.

"They had to deal with it pragmatically instead of ideologically," said Sami Atallah, executive director of the Lebanese Center for Policy Studies, describing Hezbollah's role as critical. "They knew they had the power to cause havoc if they wanted to – but it would have come at such a high cost."

U.S. proposals were communicated to Hezbollah's leadership by senior Lebanese security official Abbas Ibrahim, who also met U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, according to the Lebanese official and the Western source familiar with the process.

At one point, Hezbollah conveyed its frustration at the slow pace of the talks to Hochstein via Ibrahim, the Western source said.

Asked about Hezbollah's role, the head of its media office Mohamed Afif said the state had carried out the negotiations and "we stood behind it". "Our concern was for Lebanon to secure its rights to its resources," he said.

Ibrahim's office could not be immediately reached for comment. The US State Department did not respond to emailed questions on the account of Hochstein's contacts with Ibrahim.

A senior US administration official has said the negotiations were carried out with the sovereign leadership of Lebanon and did not include discussions with Hezbollah.

The urgency of Hochstein's mission increased in June when an Israeli gas rig arrived offshore to explore in the Karish field - waters claimed by Lebanon but which Israel said were in its exclusive economic zone.

On July 2, Hezbollah sent three unarmed drones flying over the Karish field. They were intercepted by the Israeli military.

Hezbollah claimed it as a show of force and its allies in Lebanon credited the group's military posturing with wringing concessions from Israel - a claim completely denied by Israel.

A US official said Hezbollah had nearly "killed the deal with their provocative rhetoric and actions threatening war". "No one party can - or should - claim victory."