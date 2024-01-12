Israeli soldiers on northern border dig in and wait as tensions mount

KORNET ROCKETS

Tens of thousands on both sides of the border have been evacuated, with more than 96,000 Israelis now in temporary accommodation and many of the farms along the northern border tended only irregularly by workers who come in during the day.

Roads up to the border are largely deserted, with troops at checkpoints checking vehicles travelling north and roads marked by the tracks of heavy armoured vehicles.

Hanita, a kibbutz founded in 1938 under the British mandate, with a population of some 700, is a pretty community of houses in a wooded area within a few hundreds metres of the border. The roof of one of the houses was destroyed by a mortar and apart from soldiers and the household cats left behind by their owners, it now stands largely empty.

Near to the border itself, occasional bursts of machine gun fire or mortars are heard regularly and occasional signs of damage to houses from Hezbollah rockets or mortars can be seen.

"We've had a lot of action with Hezbollah. They're firing at us almost every day around this area," said a senior officer, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

Another officer said Hezbollah fighters had fired at least 800 Kornet, wire-guided anti tank missiles at Israeli positions since the start of the war as well as drone strikes such as the one which hit a military command post on Tuesday.

For its part, Israeli forces regularly hit Hezbollah positions with air strikes and artillery and this week a senior commander of the elite Radwan forces was killed, although Israel has not claimed responsibility.

For the moment, however, the Israeli soldiers standing guard in the north say their orders are to fire only when they perceive a direct threat.

"I'm holding myself because I understand the situation and we are here until the government will say otherwise," the officer said. "Yes, it is difficult but we are managing."