Many wars, but nothing like this: Gaza man describes hunger and rage

People so hungry they break into UN warehouses to take whatever they can find. Children terrified of the noise of air strikes. Families using sea water to wash. Men cutting down trees in cemeteries to use as fuel to bake bread.

And in the morning, on days when the phones work, calls to relatives and friends to check if they have survived another night in Gaza's two-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.

Ibrahim, a 50-year-old writer who said he did not want to draw attention to himself by giving his full name, said the daily bloodshed, gruesome hospital scenes and hardship of displaced people sleeping rough or in tents were only the most visible elements of a humanitarian calamity felt by all in Gaza.