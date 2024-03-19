    বাংলা

    Looming Rafah incursion would 'break' Gaza aid distribution, UN says

    Jamie McGoldrick said the UN humanitarian body could not plan its Gaza aid operation for more than two or three days ahead because of uncertain and unstable conditions

    Reuters
    Published : 19 March 2024, 02:34 AM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 02:34 AM

    The United Nations humanitarian coordinator said on Monday an Israeli assault on Rafah would leave Gaza aid distribution "broken" as the organisation would be unable to prepare enough supplies for the already displaced people fleeing the area.

    Speaking to reporters in Geneva via videolink from Jerusalem, Jamie McGoldrick said the UN humanitarian body could not plan its Gaza aid operation for more than two or three days ahead because of conditions he described as uncertain and unstable.

    "It would be a really difficult scenario for us to envisage the possibility of hundreds of thousands of people being forced from Rafah because of the incursion," he said.

    "We are not in a position to contingency plan that. We're not in a position to pre-position shelter, material, food, medical supplies and especially water... It will be a real problem for us."

    Defying international calls to halt its military operation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to push into Rafah on the southern tip of the Gaza Strip, where more than half of its 2.3 million residents have been sheltering in makeshift tents to escape the Israeli assault farther north.

    "If there was to be an incursion, that (aid) system we have, which is already precarious and intermittent, would then be broken," said McGoldrick.

    Extreme food shortages in parts of Gaza have already far exceeded famine levels, and mass death is now imminent without an immediate ceasefire, the global hunger monitor said on Monday.

    Israel has said it will opening more routes by land, as well as allowing sea shipments and air drops. The first boat carrying aid arrived last week.

    Aid agencies say they still cannot get enough supplies through or distribute them safely, especially in the north, and that access and security are Israel's responsibility.

    RELATED STORIES
    Palestinians fleeing north Gaza due to Israel’s military offensive move southward, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the central Gaza Strip March 14, 2024.
    Israel approves plan to attack Rafah
    Israel says the city is one of the last strongholds of Hamas whom it has pledged to eliminate and that residents will be evacuated
    Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, Israel March 3, 2024.
    UN to test Israeli military road to get aid to Gaza's north
    The UN has warned that at least 576,000 people in Gaza – one-quarter of the population – are on the brink of famine
    Palestinian children suffering from malnutrition receive treatment at a healthcare centre, amid widespread hunger, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip March 4, 2024.
    As Gaza's hunger crisis worsens, emaciated children seen at hospitals
    Gaza's Health Ministry says that 15 children have died of malnutrition or dehydration at Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahiya
    Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 3, 2024.
    US VP Harris urges Hamas to agree to an immediate ceasefire
    Washington has insisted the ceasefire deal is close and has been pushing to put in place a truce by the start of Ramadan, a week away

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman