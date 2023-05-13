Palestinian rockets fired towards Jerusalem, Israel kills militant leader

A Palestinian armed group on Friday fired rockets towards Jerusalem for the first time in fighting this week, and Israel killed another militant leader with its air strikes in Gaza, while Egypt tried to forge a ceasefire.

Rocket sirens sounded in the town of Beit Shemesh and elsewhere in the hills outside Jerusalem, ending a 12-hour lull in fighting. Brief explosions could be heard in Jerusalem, possibly from Israeli missile defences intercepting the rockets.

The Israeli military said two rockets had been fired toward the Jerusalem area but did not confirm if they were intercepted. Local media reported that air defences shot them down. Israeli towns near the Gaza border also came under renewed fire. No injuries were reported.

Shortly afterwards, Israel resumed air strikes against the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip.