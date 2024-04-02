What is World Central Kitchen, the NGO whose workers were killed in Gaza?

Below are details on WCK:

US-based non-governmental organisation WCK was set up by Michelin-starred celebrity chef Jose Andres and his wife Patricia in 2010 following a major earthquake in Haiti, initially to provide emergency food aid to survivors.

WCK expanded from there to provide resilience training, meals and support to survivors of other natural disasters, as well as refugees and people affected by conflict.

WCK has served tens of millions of meals in Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion.