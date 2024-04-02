    বাংলা

    What is World Central Kitchen, the NGO whose workers were killed in Gaza?

    WCK has served tens of millions of meals in Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion

    Reuters
    Published : 2 April 2024, 06:01 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2024, 06:01 AM

    At least five employees of NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said late on Monday.

    Below are details on WCK:

    • US-based non-governmental organisation WCK was set up by Michelin-starred celebrity chef Jose Andres and his wife Patricia in 2010 following a major earthquake in Haiti, initially to provide emergency food aid to survivors.

    • WCK expanded from there to provide resilience training, meals and support to survivors of other natural disasters, as well as refugees and people affected by conflict.

    • WCK has served tens of millions of meals in Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion.

    • WCK was involved in the first shipment of aid to Gaza via a sea corridor from Cyprus in March. A second WCK maritime aid shipment carrying 332 tons of food was due to arrive in Gaza early this week.

    • Founder Andres is a Spanish-American chef, restaurateur and cookbook author. His avant-garde restaurant minibar by Jose Andres in Washington, DC, has two Michelin stars. He was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama in 2015.

