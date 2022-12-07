Judge dismisses Khashoggi lawsuit against Saudi prince; Biden granted him immunity

A federal judge in Washington on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the fiancé of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi against Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing President Biden's grant of immunity.

US District Judge John Bates suggested he was reluctant to throw out the lawsuit but had no choice given the Biden administration's decision.

"Despite the Court’s uneasiness, then, with both the circumstances of bin Salman’s appointment and the credible allegations of his involvement in Khashoggi’s murder, the United

States has informed the Court that he is immune," Bates wrote in the 25-page ruling.

In invoking the circumstances of Prince Mohammed's appointment of head of state, Bates was referring to the fact that it was only in September that Saudi King Salman named Prince Mohammed prime minister in a royal decree.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October 2018 by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, an operation which US intelligence believed was ordered by Prince Mohammed, known by his initials MbS, who has been the kingdom's de facto ruler for several years.