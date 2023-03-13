Two decades after Saddam's fall, Iraqis still haunted by disappearances

When he first heard that US troops had toppled Saddam Hussein, Iraqi engineer Hazem Mohammed thought he would finally be able to find his brother, who had been shot dead and dumped in a mass grave after a failed uprising against Saddam's rule in 1991.

It wasn't just Mohammed's hopes that were raised after the US-led invasion in March 2003. Relatives of tens of thousands of people who were killed or disappeared under the dictator believed they would soon find out the fate of lost loved ones.

In short with bullet points:

Iraq has one of world's highest rates of missing people: ICRC

After Saddam's fall, violence fuelled more disappearances

Medics, archivists match evidence from graves and documents

Work is slow and some atrocities left unexplored, families say

Twenty years later, Mohammed, who was hit by two bullets but survived the mass killing in which his brother perished, and countless other Iraqis are still waiting for answers.