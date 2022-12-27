    বাংলা

    Islamic State attack in Syria's Raqqa kills 6 Kurdish security forces

    One suicide bomber was killed and another detained, Farhad Shami, according to the Syrian Democratic Forces' media centre

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 04:28 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2022, 04:28 AM

    Six Kurdish-led security force members were killed in an Islamic State suicide attack on Monday on a security forces centre in Syria's Raqqa, the chief of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, wrote on Twitter.

    One suicide bomber was killed and another detained, Farhad Shami, head of the SDF's media centre, said.

    Islamic State took over vast swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, including Raqqa which was its main seat of power, but since losing its last significant piece of territory in Syria in 2019 it has resorted to guerrilla attacks.

    Its remaining thousands of militants have in recent years mostly hid out in remote hinterlands though they are still capable of carrying out insurgent-style attacks.

    A major IS attack on the SDF-run al-Sina'a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka in January left some 500 people dead, including 374 people linked to ISIS and dozens of SDF fighters and prison staff, the SDF said.

