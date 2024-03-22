    বাংলা

    Israeli military says troops captured hundreds of fighters in Gaza hospital

    Hundreds of fighters were killed and over 500 suspects, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad members, were detained, Israeli military says

    Reuters
    Published : 22 March 2024, 09:30 AM
    Updated : 22 March 2024, 09:30 AM

    Israeli forces have detained hundreds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters including a number of security officials and military commanders during its extended raid into Gaza's main hospital, the military's main spokesperson said.

    Israeli troops entered the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in the early hours of Monday morning and have been combing through the sprawling complex, which the military says is connected to a tunnel network used as a base for Palestinian fighters.

    It says troops have killed hundreds of fighters and detained over 500 suspects, including 358 members of the Islamist militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the largest number since the beginning of the war nearly six months ago.

    Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel's main military spokesperson, said special forces units had used "deception tactics" to surprise the fighters and had severely damaged Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

    Among the detainees were three senior Islamic Jihad military commanders and two Hamas officials responsible for operations in the occupied West Bank as well as other Hamas internal security officials.

    "Those who did not surrender to our forces fought against our forces and were eliminated," Hagari told a briefing late on Thursday.

    There was no immediate comment from Hamas or Islamic Jihad.

    Al Shifa, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital before the war, is now one of the few healthcare facilities even partially operational in the north of the territory, and has also been housing displaced civilians.

    Israel faced heavy criticism last November when troops first raided the hospital. The troops uncovered tunnels there, which they said had been used as command and control centres by Hamas. Hamas and medical staff deny that the hospital is used for military purposes or to shelter fighters.

    In recent days, Hamas spokespeople have said that the dead announced in previous Israeli statements were not fighters but patients and displaced people and have accused Israel of war crimes.

    Reuters has been unable to access the hospital and verify either account.

    RELATED STORIES
    Palestinians gather to receive free food as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger, during the holy month of Ramadan, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip Mar 19, 2024. REUTERS
    With no chance to celebrate Ramadan, Gazans gather at soup kitchens
    The residents of the besieged strip are lucky to find a few scraps of food, or sips of water, after over five months of Israeli bombardment in its war with Hamas
    Palestinians who were wounded in Israeli fire while waiting for aid, according to health officials, lie on beds at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, Mar 1, 2024. REUTERS
    Israeli military killed 90 gunmen at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital
    The military said it had sent in special forces based on intelligence that the hospital was again being used by gunmen
    Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, November 8, 2023.
    Israeli troops raid Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
    According to Gaza's health ministry, people were trapped inside the surgery and emergency units of the hospital after the entrance was set ablaze
    State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu speaks at a discussion on World Consumer Rights Day at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Friday, Mar 15, 2024.
    March 15, 2024
    News in photos: 15 March

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp