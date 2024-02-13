    বাংলা

    Biden says he is pushing for six-week Gaza pause

    Biden's team has been trying to negotiate a pause in the fighting in order to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Feb 2024, 04:44 AM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2024, 04:44 AM

    US President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States is pushing for a six-week pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as a stepping stone toward a longer ceasefire.

    Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah spoke after the two longtime allies held talks in the White House residence. Their discussions covered a daunting list of challenges, including a looming Israeli ground offensive in southern Gaza and the threat of a humanitarian calamity among Palestinian civilians.

    Biden, who has shown increasing exasperation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not heeding his advice, said the United States was working with allies in the region on a deal to pause the fighting to allow Gaza hostages to be freed and the flow of humanitarian assistance to increase.

    The deal would start with a pause in fighting of at least six weeks, "which we could then take the time to build something more enduring," Biden said.

    Taking the lectern after Biden spoke, Abdullah renewed his appeal for a broad ceasefire.

    "We cannot stand by and let this continue," he said. "We need a lasting ceasefire now. This war must end."

    The meeting came as Biden has become increasingly vocal in his demand that Israel not undertake a ground offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah without a plan to protect Palestinian civilians.

    Biden spoke with Netanyahu on Sunday, and the White House said he stressed that "a military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering there."

    Before embarking on a tour of Western capitals, Abdullah participated in an airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza, a move that highlighted his kingdom's role in pushing Israel to stop restricting efforts to fend off illness, hunger and starvation in the enclave.

    Biden's team has been trying to negotiate a pause in the fighting in order to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas since the Palestinian militant group that governs Gaza launched an attack in southern Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people.

    Palestinian health officials estimate that more than 28,000 people in Gaza have been killed in Israel's offensive against Hamas fighters.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, US, February 8, 2024.
    Special counsel report on Biden memory is wrong: White House
    Vice President Kamala Harris calls the report "clearly politically motivated"
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks urging Congress to pass the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, February 6, 2024.
    Biden blames Trump for sinking bipartisan immigration bill
    Concerns over immigration have become a top issue in this year's election campaign, with Trump preparing for a likely November rematch with Biden
    US President Joe Biden is briefed on the deadly drone attack at a US outpost in Jordan, by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and other members of the national security team in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, US January 29, 2024.
    Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan attack
    Three US service members were killed and at least 34 wounded in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants on US troops in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border
    US President Joe Biden speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, US, Dec 12, 2023.
    Biden says Netanyahu not opposed to all two-state solutions for Palestinians
    The Israeli prime minister said he had rejected US calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state once the Gaza conflict ended

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps