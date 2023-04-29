    বাংলা

    Saudi Arabia, Iran to reopen embassies 'within days'

    The Iranian foreign minister confirmed President Ebrahim Raisi would visit Syria in "the near future" without providing details

    Reuters
    Published : 29 April 2023, 07:41 AM
    Updated : 29 April 2023, 07:41 AM

    Saudi Arabia and Iran will reopen embassies in each other's capitals "within days," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday in a sign of warming relations after the two countries closed their missions seven years ago.

    Speaking at a news conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut, Amirabdollahian did not give specific dates for the reopening of the embassies, which closed in 2016.

    "During the last phone call between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia on Eid al-Fitr, we agreed to work in the next coming days on the reopening of the Iranian and Saudi embassies in Tehran and Riyadh," Amirabdollahian said, according to an official Arabic translation.

    The regional rivals agreed last month to restore diplomatic relations under a deal brokered by China.

    Their relationship started deteriorating in 2015 following the intervention of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the Yemen war, after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement toppled the Saudi-backed government and seized control of the capital Sanaa.

    Tension between the countries has fuelled conflicts across the region, including the Syrian civil war.

    Amirabdollahian was speaking at the end of his visit to Lebanon where he met with Lebanese officials including Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

    The Iranian foreign minister confirmed President Ebrahim Raisi would visit Syria in "the near future" without providing details.

    The visit would be the first by an Iranian president to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since war broke out in Syria in 2011. With military help and economic support from both Iran and Russia, Assad was able to turn the tide of the conflict and regain control of most of his country.

    In Israel, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi sought to cast Iran’s diplomatic outreach as a response to what he described as its failure to contend with Israeli military strikes on its assets in Syria and elsewhere.

    “Iran is in distress,” he told Israel’s Channel 12 TV.

    RELATED STORIES
    Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during their meeting in Beijing, China, Apr 6, 2023.
    Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening
    The announcement comes days after the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing
    Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran March 19, 2023.
    Iran proposes locations to Saudi Arabia for ministerial talks
    Iranian foreign minister said his country had agreed to such a meeting, although he did not list the three locations or say when such a meeting might take place
    Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shake hands during a meeting in Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.
    Top Iranian, Saudi envoys meet in China
    After years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to end their diplomatic rift and re-open embassies
    General view of the Clock Tower at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Apr 10, 2023
    Iranian delegation arrives in S Arabia to prepare for embassy reopening
    Both countries' foreign ministers met in Beijing earlier this month for the first formal gathering of their top diplomats in more than seven years

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury