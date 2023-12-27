    বাংলা

    Iran dismisses IAEA report on uranium enrichment

    An International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran has "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023"

    Iran's atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami on Wednesday said there was "nothing new" in an international nuclear watchdog report saying that Tehran had reversed a months-long slowdown in its uranium enrichment programme, Iranian media reported.

    "We did nothing new and are doing the same activities according to the rules," Eslami was quoted as saying.

