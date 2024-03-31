Erdogan battles key rival in Turkey's local elections

Turks vote on Sunday in nationwide municipal elections focused on President Tayyip Erdogan's bid to reclaim control of Istanbul from major rival Ekrem Imamoglu, who aims to reassert the opposition as a political force after bitter election defeats last year.

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu dealt Erdogan and his AK Party the biggest electoral blow of two decades in power with his win in the 2019 vote. The president struck back in 2023 by securing re-election and a parliament majority with his nationalist allies.

Sunday's votes could now reinforce Erdogan's control of NATO-member Turkey, or signal change in the major emerging economy's divided political landscape. An Imamoglu win is seen fuelling expectations of him becoming a future national leader.

Polling stations open at 7 am in eastern Turkey, with voting elsewhere starting at 8 am and ending at 5 pm. Initial results are expected by 10 pm.

Polls suggest a tight race in Istanbul, a city of 16 million people that drives Turkey's economy, where Imamoglu faces a challenge from AKP candidate Murat Kurum, a former minister.

The results are likely to be shaped in part by economic woes driven by rampant inflation near 70%, and by Kurdish and Islamist voters weighing up the government's performance and their hopes for political change.