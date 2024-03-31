    বাংলা

    Erdogan battles key rival in Turkey's local elections

    Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu dealt Erdogan and his AK Party the biggest electoral blow of two decades in power with his win in the 2019 vote

    Reuters
    Published : 31 March 2024, 03:07 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 03:07 AM

    Turks vote on Sunday in nationwide municipal elections focused on President Tayyip Erdogan's bid to reclaim control of Istanbul from major rival Ekrem Imamoglu, who aims to reassert the opposition as a political force after bitter election defeats last year.

    Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu dealt Erdogan and his AK Party the biggest electoral blow of two decades in power with his win in the 2019 vote. The president struck back in 2023 by securing re-election and a parliament majority with his nationalist allies.

    Sunday's votes could now reinforce Erdogan's control of NATO-member Turkey, or signal change in the major emerging economy's divided political landscape. An Imamoglu win is seen fuelling expectations of him becoming a future national leader.

    Polling stations open at 7 am in eastern Turkey, with voting elsewhere starting at 8 am and ending at 5 pm. Initial results are expected by 10 pm.

    Polls suggest a tight race in Istanbul, a city of 16 million people that drives Turkey's economy, where Imamoglu faces a challenge from AKP candidate Murat Kurum, a former minister.

    The results are likely to be shaped in part by economic woes driven by rampant inflation near 70%, and by Kurdish and Islamist voters weighing up the government's performance and their hopes for political change.

    Imamoglu's 2019 election win dealt blow to president

    Erdogan reinvigorated by election victories last year

    Istanbul mayor's future prospects seen hinging on vote

    Kurdish, Islamist voters could have key impact on outcome

    While the main prize for Erdogan is Istanbul, he also seeks to win back the capital Ankara. Both cities were won by the opposition in 2019 after being under the rule of his AKP and Islamist predecessors for the previous 25 years.

    Erdogan's prospects have been helped by the collapse of the opposition alliance that he defeated last year, though Imamoglu still appeals to voters beyond his main opposition Republican People's Party.

    Voters of the main pro-Kurdish party were crucial to Imamoglu's 2019 success. Their DEM party this time is fielding its own candidate in Istanbul, but many Kurds are expected to put aside party loyalty and vote for him again.

    In the mainly Kurdish southeast, DEM is looking to reaffirm its strength after the state unseated pro-Kurdish party mayors following previous elections over alleged ties to militants.

    One factor working against Erdogan is a rise in support for the Islamist New Welfare Party due to its hardline stance against Israel over the Gaza conflict and dissatisfaction with the Islamist-rooted AKP's handling of the economy.

    RELATED STORIES
    McDonald's logo are seen in Nice, southern France, March 8, 2016.
    McDonald's stores close in Sri Lanka
    All 12 outlets in the country have been closed
    Sonam Wangchuk, 57, an Indian education reformer, looks on as he conducts a hunger strike demanding constitutional safeguards and statehood in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, Mar 21, 2024. REUTERS
    Indian activist's protest for Ladakh autonomy draws thousands of supporters
    Wangchuk's hunger strike seeks to highlight the damage to Ladakh's fragile ecology by industrialisation as well as to protest what locals call encroachment by China
    Gunmen in Nigeria kill at least 21 people, kidnap others, residents say
    Gunmen in Nigeria kill at least 21 people, kidnap others
    Kidnappings by criminal gangs with no ideological affiliation and demanding ransoms have become an almost daily occurrence in northern Nigeria
    People take part in a demonstration to protest against all gender-based violence and femicide, ahead of International Women's Day, in Istanbul, Turkey March 3, 2024.
    Closing gender gap could lift global GDP more than 20%: WB
    Women have barely a third of needed legal protections against domestic violence, sexual harassment, child marriage and femicide in the 190 countries studied, report finds

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin