Iranian journalist who broke news on Mahsa Amini pays heavy price

The photo, which Hamedi posted on Twitter on Sept 16, was the first sign to the world that all was not well with 22-year-old Amini, who had been detained three days earlier by Iran's morality police for what they deemed inappropriate dress.

Amini's death later that day would unleash a wave of mass protests across Iran that were still persisting nearly three weeks later in different parts of the country, despite a government crackdown.

The photo of Amini's parents was also one of the last things Hamedi, worked for the pro-reform Sharq daily, would post before she was arrested some days later and her Twitter account listed as suspended.

"This morning, intelligence agents raided my client Niloofar Hamedi's house, arrested her, searched her house, and confiscated her belongings," Hamedi's lawyer Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi tweeted on Sept 22.