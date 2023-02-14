Survivors leave earthquake-hit homes in Turkey, unsure when they will return

Riza Atahan, from the southern Turkish province of Hatay, put his wife and daughter on a bus taking them to safety 300km (186 miles) away, then returned to his earthquake-damaged home to guard their belongings.

"I do not have a lot of expectation from this life but the lives of our children are important," he said, as his family headed to a student dormitory - emergency accommodation arranged by the government. He hopes to spare them the chaos and hardship facing Hatay in the next months.

They join the more than 158,000 people who have evacuated the vast swathe of southern Turkey devastated by the earthquake, according to government figures. Even more fled in panic immediately after the earthquake, causing traffic chaos as they looked for passable roads.

One of the deadliest tremors in Turkey's modern history has killed more than 37,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Rescuers worked through the night to rescue people clinging to life beneath the rubble eight days later, but hopes of finding many more survivors were fading on Tuesday.