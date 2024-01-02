    বাংলা

    Israeli soldiers kill five Palestinian gunmen in West Bank, military says

    Soldiers were conducting a counter-terrorism operation when armed militants fired at them, the military said

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2024, 07:44 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2024, 07:44 AM

    Israeli soldiers killed five Palestinian militants in exchanges of fire in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the military said.

    There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.

    A statement from the military said that soldiers on a counter-terrorism operation killed four armed militants who had fired at them from within a house in the Palestinian village Azzun and one Israeli soldier was wounded in the fire exchange.

    In Qalqilya, soldiers shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at them while they were on a raid to seize weapons, the military said.

    Israeli security forces have stepped up raids across the West Bank since the Oct 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive now raging in the Gaza Strip.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: A volunteer offers food to a resident after his house got partially submerged following heavy rains due to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, India, Dec 6, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
    31 killed in floods in India's Tamil Nadu
    Heavy rains paralysed several districts of the state, inundating entire neighbourhoods, days after a cyclone hit India's south-eastern coast
    Smoke rises in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Southern Israel, Dec 15, 2023.
    US wants shakeup of Palestinian Authority to run Gaza
    In the wake of Hamas' Oct 7 attacks on Israel, Biden has made it clear that he wants to see a revitalised Palestinian Authority – which Abbas has run since 2005
    Palestinians inspect the damage, following an Israeli raid, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jenin camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
    Twelve Palestinians killed, West Bank mosque desecrated during Israel raids
    Palestinians see the West Bank as central to a future independent state
    Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant comforts the wife of Israeli military commander Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Grinberg, who was killed in northern Gaza amid the Israeli army's ongoing ground operation in the Gaza Strip, during Grinberg's funeral at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, December 13, 2023.
    Poll shows Palestinians back Oct 7 attack on Israel
    The ensuing Gaza war has lifted support for Hamas both there and in the West Bank, a Palestinian polling institute survey finds

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India