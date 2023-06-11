Syria's Kurds to begin trials for IS detainees

The Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria said it would begin trying thousands of suspected foreign Islamic State fighters who have been its custody for years, surprising diplomats working on the issue and prompting concern about due process.

The US-backed autonomous administration, which operates separately from the central government in Damascus, holds around 10,000 suspected IS detainees who fled the last bastions held by the militant Islamist group in Syria from 2017-2019.

Local officials have for years called on foreign countries - including Canada, France, the United Kingdom and others - to repatriate their nationals as well as the thousands of foreign women and children who fled IS's self-declared "caliphate" and are in detention camps.

On Saturday, the Kurdish-led administration said in an online statement that it had decided to submit detainees to its own "open, free and transparent trials" following the international community's lagging response.

Senior administration official Badran Jia Kurd told Reuters a local counter-terrorism law broadened last year would be used to try the fighters, adding the accused could appoint a lawyer but did not say courts would appoint one for them.

Northeast Syria does not practice capital punishment.