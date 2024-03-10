US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier

The US Army has dispatched a ship to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday, days after President Joe Biden vowed to build a temporary pier to supply the besieged enclave.

The General Frank S Besson left Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia "less than 36 hours after President Biden announced the US would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The logistics support vessel is "carrying the first equipment to establish a temporary pier to deliver vital humanitarian supplies," it said.