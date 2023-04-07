    বাংলা

    Two Israelis killed in West Bank shooting attack

    The attack comes with Israel on high alert in Jerusalem after a day of violence along the Lebanese and Gaza borders

    Reuters
    Published : 7 April 2023, 10:35 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 10:35 AM

    Two Israelis were killed on Friday in a shooting attack on their car in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said.

    The attack came with Israel on high alert in Jerusalem after a day of violence along the Lebanese and Gaza borders.

    Israel's military said soldiers had arrived at the scene of a reported car crash between Israeli and Palestinian vehicles near the Jewish settlement of Hamra and saw a car with three Israeli women inside had been shot up.

    Two of the women died and the third sustained serious wounds, Israeli medical officials said.

    "Soldiers are blocking routes adjacent to the scene of the shooting attack. A pursuit after the terrorists has begun," the military said in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli police stand guard near a security incident scene near Al-Aqsa compound also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, Apr 1, 2023.
    2 dead as violence in Jerusalem, West Bank simmers
    The Jerusalem incident at the edge of the Al Aqsa Mosque complex came at a high point of Muslim attendance for the holy month of Ramadan amid heightened fears of violence escalations
    Palestinians protest recent activity in Gaza in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, Jan 27, 2023.
    Jordan hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence
    The meeting at the Red Sea port of Aqaba brought together top Israeli and Palestinian security chiefs for the first time in many years
    Israeli police stand guard near a security incident scene near Al-Aqsa compound also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
    Israeli police shoot man dead near Muslim holy site
    The slain man was identified as Mohammad Khaled al-Osaib, 26, a resident of Bedouin town Hura in south Israel
    Firefighters work at a Palestinian house which Palestinians say was attacked by Israeli settlers near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Mar 26, 2023.
    Palestinians accuse settlers of West Bank arson
    The Palestinian Foreign Ministry blamed the incident on 'Jewish terrorist elements' but Israeli police said the fire was an accident

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain