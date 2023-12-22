    বাংলা

    Turkey detains 304 people over suspected Islamic State ties

    The majority of the suspects were detained in Turkey's three biggest cities of Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Dec 2023, 07:30 AM
    Updated : 22 Dec 2023, 07:30 AM

    Turkish authorities have detained 304 people suspected of having ties to militant group Islamic State in operations across 32 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday.

    The majority of the suspects were detained in Turkey's three biggest cities of Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir, Yerlikaya said on social messaging platform X. He said the operation, "Operation Heroes-34", was carried out simultaneously across the country.

    "We will not allow any terrorists to open their eyes, for the peace and unity of our people. We will continue our battle with the intense efforts of our security forces," he said, sharing footage of the operations which showed police entering apartments and buildings and dragging suspects into vehicles.

    Islamic State controlled one third of Iraq and Syria at its 2014 peak. Though beaten back, it continues to wage insurgent attacks.

