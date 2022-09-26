In Syrian north, women protest over death of Iran's Amini

Mahsa Amini, 22, died earlier this month after being arrested in Tehran by police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress. Her death has touched off Iran's biggest unrest since 2019.

Protesters held aloft pictures of Amini as they marched through a street in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli.

"She was subjected to brutal treatment by the Iranian tyrants. We don't accept this insult to any woman in society," said Sawsan Hussein, 52, an employee of the Kurdish-led administration who was at the protest.