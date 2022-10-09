    বাংলা

    Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem

    Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teens on Saturday in clashes in the occupied West Bank, and a Palestinian gunman fatally shot an Israeli soldier in Jerusalem

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Oct 2022, 03:31 AM
    Updated : 9 Oct 2022, 03:31 AM

    Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teens on Saturday in clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, and a Palestinian gunman fatally shot an Israeli soldier in Jerusalem, Israeli officials said.

    Police said the shooter had opened fire at Israeli security forces at a checkpoint at the entrance to Palestinian refugee camp Shuafat on Jerusalem's outskirts near the West Bank.

    A female soldier was killed, the Israeli military said, and a security guard was badly wounded, police said, while forces were hunting for the assailant.

    Earlier, the Israeli military said security forces on an operation to arrest a gunman from the Islamic Jihad militant group in the West Bank city of Jenin returned fire at Palestinians who shot and threw explosives at them.

    The Palestinian Health Ministry said two Palestinians, aged 16 and 18, were killed and 11 were wounded. Palestinian President Mhamoud Abbas condemned the killings.

    The latest in near-daily incursions into Jenin, a militant stronghold, underlined the volatile security climate in the West Bank as Israel heads towards elections on Nov 1.

    Israel launched its Operation Breakwater against militants on March 31 in response to a string of fatal Palestinian street attacks in Israel.

    The surge in violence in the West Bank, where the Palestinian have limited self-rule, has been one of the worst in years with around 80 Palestinians killed, including militants and civilians.

    UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said he was alarmed by the violence and called for calm.

    US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.

    Israeli security officials have called on Abbas's Palestinian Authority (PA) to do more to rein in violence.

    The PA, increasingly unpopular in the West Bank, says its ability to exert its rule has been systematically undermined by Israel's incursions.

    Abbas's spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in a statement that Israel's government was "delusional" in thinking such actions would promote peace and stability.

    RELATED STORIES
    Women students tell Iran's president to "get lost" as unrest rages
    ‘Get lost,’ women students tell Iran’s president
    The death of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd, has ignited nationwide demonstrations, marking the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years
    Israeli forces kill two Palestinian teens in the West Bank, health officials say
    Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinian teens: health officials
    The Israeli military said rioters hurled rocks at settlers and Israeli forces, lightly wounding a soldier, and the forces responded
    Iranian coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body
    Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body: Iranian coroner
    Her father had said she suffered bruises to her legs and held the police responsible for her death
    From refuge in Iraq, Kurdish exiles hope Iran's 'revolution' prevails
    Kurdish exiles in Iraq hope Iran's 'revolution' prevails
    They are all gripped by the ‘revolution’ that started in Iran's northwestern region, where most of the country's estimated 10 million Kurds live

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher