Biden says Israel's response in Gaza 'over the top', seeks pause in fighting

US President Joe Biden said Israel's military response in Gaza was "over the top" and that he was seeking a sustained pause in fighting as diplomats sought to salvage ceasefire talks after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a Hamas proposal.

"I'm of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top," Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Biden's remarks are some of his sharpest public criticism to date of Netanyahu's government and follow increasing domestic pressure to convince Israel to stop its attacks.

Biden also said he has been pushing for a deal to normalise Saudi Arabia-Israel relations, increased humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians and a temporary pause in fighting to allow the release of hostages taken by Hamas.