Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Israel says jets strike school containing Hamas compound, Gaza media says 27 killed

Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of the Hamas-run government media office, rejected Israel's claims that the UN school in Nuseirat, in central Gaza, had hidden a Hamas command post

Israel says jets strike school containing Hamas compound
An Israeli tank manoeuvres, after returning from the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel, June 5, 2024. REUTERS

Nidal al-Mughrabi and James Mackenzie, Reuters

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 09:39 AM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 09:39 AM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Hasina to attend swearing-in of India’s Modi
Hasina to attend swearing-in of India’s Modi
The path to Bangladesh’s 54th budget
The path to Bangladesh’s 54th budget
Nvidia overtakes Apple as No. 2 most valuable company
Nvidia overtakes Apple as No. 2 most valuable company
Russia may send missiles closer to West: Putin
Russia may send missiles closer to West: Putin
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More