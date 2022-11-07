At least 9 dead after Russian jets hit Syria's rebel-held Idlib, rescuers say

Syrian air forces struck a drones facility and a militant training camp in northwest Syria in response to earlier attacks by armed insurgents, Russia's state-owned news agency TASS reported on Sunday. Syrian state media did not report any fighting.

The Russian defence ministry on Friday said it had information that insurgents it describes as terrorists operating in the Idlib region were plotting an attack on the main Russian air base of Hmeimim in the coastal province of Latakia with the use of unmanned suicide drones.

Russian jets last month hit areas under the control of Hayat Tahrir al Sham after a bout of fighting among rival rebel forces in the northwest in renewed strikes that shattered a relative lull in raids since earlier this year.

The region has been hit by sporadic shelling from Syrian army outposts against frontlines. Rebels have shelled areas under their control.

A deal brokered nearly three years ago between Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar al Assad's forces, and Turkey, which supports opposition groups, ended fighting that had displaced more than a million people within a few months.

With the help of Russia and Iran, Assad has turned the tide of a war that has lasted more than a decade and regained most of the territory he lost to rebels.