Israel faces growing US calls for restraint amid renewed Gaza fighting

The Gaza health ministry said at least 193 Palestinians had been killed since the weeklong truce ended on Friday, adding to the more than 15,000 Palestinian dead since the start of the war. Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas following its Oct 7 rampage in southern Israel in which it says 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

Speaking in Dubai, Harris said Israel had a right to defend itself, but international and humanitarian law must be respected and "too many innocent Palestinians have been killed."

"Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering, and the images and videos coming from Gaza, are devastating," Harris told reporters.

Austin weighed in with perhaps his strongest comments to date on Israel's need to protect civilians in Gaza, calling it "moral responsibility and strategic imperative."

"If you drive them into the arms of the enemy, you replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat," Austin told a defence forum in Simi Valley, California.

Austin, who pledged that the US would stand by Israel as its "closest friend in the world," also said he pressed Israeli officials to dramatically expand Gaza's access to humanitarian aid.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at a news conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday, said Israel was continuing to work in coordination with the US and international organisations to define "safe areas" for Gaza civilians.

"This is important because we have no desire to harm the population," Netanyahu said. "We have a very strong desire to hurt Hamas."