Riot police deploy in Iranian cities as people gather for Amini's memorial

Iranian riot police deployed in large numbers in Mahsa Amini's home town of Saqez on Wednesday, witnesses said, after activists called for protests across the country to mark 40 days since she died in detention over her "inappropriate attire".

Witnesses in the capital Tehran and the cities of Tabriz and Rasht to the north also reported a heavy presence of security forces in the streets.

Protests ignited by the 22-year-old's death while in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

A wide range of Iranians have come out onto the streets, with some calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic and chanting "Death to (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei".

A witness in Saqez said the cemetery where Amini is buried was filled with members of the volunteer Basij militia and police.