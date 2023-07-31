At least six die in Palestinian faction clashes in Lebanon

At least six people were killed in two days of clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, where the mainstream faction Fatah fought against rival groups that support Islamists, security sources said.

A Fatah commander was killed on Sunday in an ambush that also injured several of his aides in the crowded, impoverished Ain el-Hilweh camp near the southern coastal city of Sidon.

Four of the aides later died of their injuries, a security source said, adding that sporadic clashes in the camp intensified later on Sunday.