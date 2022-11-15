Zelensky, visiting Kherson, vows to drive Russia from all of Ukraine

Minutes before he arrived, nearby shelling could be heard, and after he finished speaking several more blasts of artillery echoed over the city.

Russia pulled all its troops out of a pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro River last week, which included Kherson city, the only regional capital it had captured since the February invasion. Ukraine's military said the Russians were continuing to shell the area from across the river.

Olga Fedorova, an English teacher in Kherson throughout the occupation, said a lack of electricity or mobile internet connection meant many were unaware of what was happening until Ukrainian troops raised their blue-and-yellow flag in the main square on Nov 11.

"We just understood that there are no Russian troops in this city and something has changed. And we heard this atmosphere," she said.

"It was changing, people were smiling and probably somebody knew something. And then when we returned, we saw how the flag was raised by our people. And we were just crying."

'THE SAME SAVAGERY'

Earlier, Zelensky said Ukraine had already gathered evidence of at least 400 war crimes committed by Russian troops during their occupation of the area, including killings and abductions. They left destroyed infrastructure and landmines littered behind them when they withdrew across the Dnipro River, he said.

"Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found," he said an overnight televised address. "The Russian army left behind the same savagery it did in other regions of the country it entered."

Russia denies its troops target civilians or have committed atrocities in occupied areas. Mass burial sites have been found in other parts of Ukraine previously occupied by Russian troops, including some with civilian bodies showing signs of torture.