Kremlin tells 'deluded' West that tanks for Ukraine will change nothing

Asked whether the supply of increasingly advanced weapons to Ukraine meant the conflict was escalating, he said:

"We see a growing indirect and sometimes direct involvement of NATO countries in this conflict ...

"We see a devotion to the dramatic delusion that Ukraine can succeed on the battlefield. This is a dramatic delusion of the Western community that will more than once be cause for regret."

Commentators on Russian television took a similar line.

On the geopolitically-themed talk show "Kto Protiv?" (Who is Against?) on the flagship Russia 1 channel, host Dmitry Kulikov said the Ramstein meeting showed that the West was "deeply nervous" about its ability to defeat Russia.

He said efforts to do so would lead inevitably to "the complete destruction of Ukraine".

President Vladimir Putin discussed what Russia calls its "special military operation" with his Security Council, at a meeting where Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported back on a visit to operation headquarters, the Kremlin announced.

Peskov said the way to prevent escalation was to heed the strategic concerns that Russia expressed in late 2021, just before it began fighting.