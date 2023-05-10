Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran hold highest-level talks since Syrian war

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran met in Moscow on Wednesday, in the highest-level negotiations so far on rebuilding ties between Ankara and Damascus after years of animosity during Syria's civil war.

In a tweet, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he stressed during the meeting the need for "cooperation in the fight against terrorism and working together to establish the basis for the return of Syrians."

Turkey is hosting more than 3.5 million refugees from neighbouring Syria.