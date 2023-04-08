EU calls for restraint, calm amid Israel-Palestinian clashes

"Israel has the right to defend itself. At the same time, any response must be proportionate. The EU calls for an immediate end to the ongoing violence. Everything must be done to prevent the conflict from spreading," Borrell said in a statement.

"We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to avoid further escalation and promote calm for the ongoing religious holidays," he said.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Judaism's Passover and Christian Easter are all occurring this month.