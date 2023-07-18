No indication Afghan refugees in Pakistan have engaged in extremism: White House

There is no indication that Afghan refugees in Pakistan or along its border have engaged in acts of extremism, the White House said, after Pakistan's army expressed concern that militants had found safe havens in Afghanistan.

"We've seen no indication that Afghan refugees in Pakistan or along that border are guilty of acts of terrorism," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a press briefing on Monday.

Nine soldiers died after Islamist fighters stormed an army base in Pakistan's southern Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, and three more were killed in an exchange of fire in the area last week, according to the Pakistan military.